The Back Mountain Chamber will welcome Ryotaro Tashiro from the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia as guest speaker for the Chamber’s upcoming Federal Reserve Breakfast.

The breakfast is scheduled for Dec. 2 at the Friedman JCC in Kingston. Check-in begins at 7:30 a.m., with the event starting at 8 a.m. Tickets to attend are $25 for Chamber members and $30 for nonmembers.

The ticket includes the actual breakfast, catered by Leave it to Donna, as well as a seat at the guest presentation made by Tashiro.

Tashiro is a Regional Economic Advisor in the Federal Reserve’s Research Department. In his role, he is responsible for conducting research on current regional economic issues in the Reserve’s Third District.

His presentation will focus on the current economy, and its effects on Northeastern Pennsylvania. The presentation will be followed by a question-and-answer session.

A registration form can be found at the Back Mountain Chamber’s website.