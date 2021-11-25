🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A Wyoming County man admitted Wednesday he sexually assaulted a girl as they drove away in a vehicle from Movies 14 in Wilkes-Barre more than five years ago.

Jordan Douglas Ellis, 31, of Wyalusing, pleaded guilty to aggravated indecent assault and corruption of minors before Luzerne County Judge David W. Lupas.

Assistant District Attorney Brittney Quinn withdrew a second count of aggravated indecent assault and two counts of indecent assault against Ellis.

State police at Tunkhannock in October 2019 charged Ellis with sexually assaulting a then 12-year-old girl after leaving the movie theater on Aug. 5, 2016, according to court records.

As they drove away, the girl claimed Ellis rubbed her leg and reached under her underwear. She grabbed his hand and pushed it away, court records say.

Another girl seated next to Ellis told investigators she saw her friend push Ellis’ hand away and bumping elbows. The friend believed they were messing around until they got home and her friend told her Ellis inappropriately touched her.

During the car ride, the girl told investigators Ellis typed two text messages on his cellphone stating, “Are you mad?” and “Don’t tell anyone,” court records say.

State police charged Ellis after obtaining results of DNA tests.

Lupas scheduled a sexual offender evaluation of Ellis by the state’s Sexual Offender Assessment Board. Ellis is scheduled to be sentenced March 1. He remains free on $25,000 unsecured bail.

In an unrelated case, Ellis is facing a jury trial in Wyoming County Court in January on child pornography charges.