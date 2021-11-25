🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — City Hall will be closed and there will be no DPW services for Wilkes-Barre on Thanksgiving Day or Black Friday. This includes garbage, cans, bottles and plastic recycling removal for South Wilkes-Barre, East End, Parsons and Miners Mills. Services are rescheduled for Saturday, Nov. 27.

Yard waste collection will recommence next week, with double yard waste pickup for South Wilkes-Barre scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 2. East End, Parsons and Miners Mills double yard pickup will take place the following day, on Friday, Dec. 3. The last week of curbside yard waste collection will be the week of Nov. 29 through Dec. 3.