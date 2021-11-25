🔊 Listen to this

In this pre-pandemic file photo, Bill Jones, Tom Makowski and Alana Roberts pass out the book Zach’s Alligator at the Nanticoke Pre-K on Tuesday morning in celebration of the Dolly Parton Library program with United Way.

In this Times Leader file photo, Jennifer Deemer, United Way of Wyoming Valley vice president of community impact, left, and Bill Jones, United Way of Luzerne County President/CEO, right, hand out presents to the children of Wyoming Valley Children’s Association, Forty Fort. The local United Way agency donated a check to the school for $100,000.

Bill Jones, United Way of Wyoming Valley President/Chief Executive Officer, reads the ‘Cat In The Hat’ to grade school children at Dodson Elementary School in Wilkes-Barre.

Bill Jones, President/CEO of the United Way of Wyoming Valley, is seen in his Wilkes-Barre office.

WILKES-BARRE — On the 100th anniversary of the United Way of Wyoming Valley, President/CEO Bill Jones said “the promise continues.”

“For a fundraising organization to not only survive, but thrive, over such a long period of time, despite the Great Depression, a number of devastating wars, periods of economic hardship, large scale natural disasters, and now a pandemic, is truly a testament to the kindness and generosity of our wonderful community,” Jones said.

After studying and reflecting on the United Way’s history for much of the last year or so, Jones said he became genuinely inspired by the vision of the community leaders that created the Community Welfare Federation in 1921.

“That organization was founded on a ‘promise’ with and for the community,” Jones said. “That promise implied that if the community supported the annual campaign, those funds would be used to help neighbors in need and improve our community. One hundred years later, that ‘promise’ continues.”

As the organization looks forward to beginning its second century of service in the Wyoming Valley, Jones said the community still faces a number of challenges. Among the most pressing of these, is the alarmingly high rate of childhood poverty.

In 2012-13, the child poverty rate was 29.6%, Jones said. This was double the 14.7% rate from the 2000 census, just 12 years earlier and meant that nearly one in three children under the age of 18 in the Wyoming Valley were living in poverty. Pre-pandemic, the rate was 26% which is still higher than state and national averages.

Transformation

In 2014, after a great deal of research and planning, Jones said the United Way of Wyoming Valley transformed how it serves the community.

“We put our ‘stake in the ground’ on the issues of childhood poverty,” Jones said. “Poverty affects the education and healthy development of children, is a root cause of ever growing social service needs, and directly or indirectly, impacts all of us and our entire community.”

Jones continued, “In simplest terms, our ‘bet’ is this — if we can help at-risk kids earlier in life, we will be able to prevent bigger issues and more human service need later in life. Although we fund ‘safety net services’ like homelessness, domestic violence, Helpline/211, etc., the United Way has prioritized the education and health of children and the financial stability of families.”

Jones said the 100-year-old vision of the founders of the Community Welfare Federation has not changed.

“Today, our mission is still to strengthen the community and to help those in need,” he said. “Our strategy has changed — in addressing childhood poverty, we have narrowed our focus to increase our impact.”

Jones added that the long-term strategy has not changed and there is much more to do.

“Families did not fall into generational poverty overnight and it will take time to ‘break the cycle,’” Jones said. “Yet, our work is promising. Through the efforts of our partner agencies and the development of our own special initiatives that address brain development, school readiness, reading proficiency, school attendance, summer learning, health and hygiene needs, vision, and more, we touched the lives of 17,600 children last year.”

Improving the odds of success for at-risk children and families is not just a goal, it is United Way’s aforementioned “promise.”

“As we enter into our second century of service, this is and will be our passion,” Jones said. “We are grateful for all who support this important work. Together, we are changing lives and improving the community we call home.”

‘Lucky No. 13’

Since 1921, Jones says he is “lucky number 13” in the line of executive leaders of the organization.

“I am humbled by our history and feel fortunate to be here at this moment in time,” he said. “Times have changed. The organization has changed. Yet, the mission to help others and strengthen our community has remained constant for 100 years.”

Jones said every year since its founding, there have been community leaders, volunteers, donors of all sizes, staff, and partner agencies who have all played a role in improving the Wyoming Valley and the lives of those in need.

“I am grateful for all who have supported the organization’s efforts to help others in our community,” Jones said.

Jones said fundraising is an annual challenge and every year it seems to get harder. He said he is grateful for every donor, large and small, past and present, who has cared enough about others to support the work of the organization over its long history.

“It is this kindness and generosity that has changed lives,” he said.

As the United Way of Wyoming Valley enters its second century of service, Jones said he is even more determined to help children and families in need.

“I don’t know if we will ever eliminate childhood poverty, but we will keep trying,” he said. “In the process, the lives of many kids and families will be improved, perhaps for generations.”

Jones said the organization’s 100-year anniversary isn’t only a reason to celebrate — it’s a new call to action for all of us.

“Since 1921, our community has raised more than $213 million dollars to help our neighbors in need,” Jones said. “Imagine what we can do over the next 100 years.”

How the United Way helps

Engages people from all sections of our community to positively impact the quality of life in our area through fundraising, volunteerism, and strategic, data-driven programming.

Helps the most vulnerable people in our community. In addition to helping those who need basic and urgent needs, focus is on helping children and families living in poverty.

Pre-pandemic, 26% of all children in the Wyoming Valley were living in poverty. This was well above state and national averages. By investing in the needs of at-risk children, United Way believes it can help improve the quality of life now and increase the odds of success in the future.

Programs

Campaign for Grade-Level Reading: Part of a nationwide movement to increase early reading proficiency, help students improve their academic performance, and raise local graduation rates. Developed a number of initiatives to focus on school readiness, attendance, and summer learning.

Poverty to Possibility: In partnership with many agencies, devotes time and resources to reduce the effects of childhood poverty through education, health, and financial stability initiatives.

Success By 6: Designed to raise awareness about early childhood development, this is a community wide partnership of businesses, social service agencies, and county government to improve service delivery for families who need it most.

Safety Net Services: In partnership with many local agencies, funds basic needs for those who face an immediate threat to their well-being.

Local Emergency Food and Shelter Program: With the guidance of a volunteer board, facilitates federal funding to eligible organizations to meet local needs related to food insecurity, emergency shelter, housing and utility assistance.

Future plans?

United Way of Wyoming Valley will continue its work toward improving the quality of life for children living in poverty and preparing children for academic success. UW plans to allocate $1 million over the next four years on our signature initiatives to deliver the greatest possible impact.

Based on research, the expected outcomes will result in improved health, school readiness/academic achievement, and greater opportunity for success in the children’s adult lives. Benefits from this program ripple through families and the entire community, improving overall quality of life and assisting with economic stability in years to come .

United Way of Wyoming Valley utilizes 85% of funds donated to support its programs and goals. The remaining 15% is allotted to operational expenses, including the office and staff, both which are required to fulfill the institutional mission and promise to the community.

Why support the United Way?

United Way advocates for those who are not in a position to help themselves. UW chooses strategic, research-supported programs and services that directly benefit children living in poverty and indirectly benefit the entire community.

UW monitors performance and measure all outcomes to ensure the donated dollars are spent effectively-changing the lives of children, families and others in need.

Its signature initiatives include: Annual Children’s Book Drive, Annual Literacy Kit Project, Attendance Awareness, Imagination Library, Loads of Love, The Nurse’s Pantry, Reading Buddies, Real Men Read, See to Succeed, Summer Learning Workshops, and “Tag In” for Summer Learning.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.