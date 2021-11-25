Judith Newman retires after 54 years of service at Luzerne County C&Y

KINGSTON — After 54 years on the job, Judith Newman said she always felt strongly that the children served at Luzerne County Children & Youth were entitled to experience care from caregivers who put the child’s needs first — the optimum for the parenting role — and were nurtured with the belief that they (the youngsters) are entitled to and deserving of that kind of care.

“Throughout my child welfare career, I have firmly believed that my job was to ‘help others help themselves to do the best they could in their caretaker roles,’ whether it was the birth parents or resource parents (foster, kin, adoptive),” Newman said. “My goal was to teach and mentor those who did the care-taking so they could understand the needs of children impacted by the Child Welfare system and provide them with the tools to do so — while child safety and well-being are the ultimate objective of child welfare work, it is vital that there be an understanding and acknowledgment of the related reality that loss, disruption and trauma are inevitably a part of the children’s experience.”

Newman, of Kingston, retired from C&Y on Oct. 29, as one of Luzerne County’s longest tenured employees after a 54-year career. Her co-workers gave her a nice send-off that included cake and an abundance of well wishes.

”It’s still astounding to me that my retirement has elicited such a positive response from so many sources,” Newman said. “To me, I was just doing my job for a very long time.”

Judith (Judi) Alpine Newman, who will only say she is in her late 70s, lives in Kingston with her husband of 55 years, Howard. They have two married sons: Larry (Marisue), who is the executive director of the Diamond City Partnership; and Jonathan (Nadege), of Virginia; and five grandchildren.

Newman, who grew up in New Jersey, received her Bachelor’s degree in sociology/psychology at Douglass College (Women’s College of Rutgers University), and her MS in Community Counseling at the University of Scranton. She is a Licensed Professional Counselor and a National Certified Counselor.

“My interest in social work began early,” she said. First, listening to stories of my mother’s good friend who was a social worker, and then when, as a 7th grader, I wrote a paper about Jane Addams’ Hull House, a Settlement House in Chicago. I was further inspired by an incredible professor at Douglass College.”

Newman said her desire was to work with families, so she started her career at the Child Welfare Division of the Luzerne County Institution District, now Luzerne County Children and Youth Services.

Her first position was as a caseworker assigned to manage a large caseload of families, most of whom had children already placed in foster care.

“It was an instant immersion into a world where parents were not available or able to care for their children and an introduction to the foster care system,” Newman said. “O learned very quickly that a child welfare worker’s primary task was first to build relationships with all parties involved in order to have the slightest chance of effecting change — birth parents, foster parents and the children. It was a perpetual challenge that sometimes worked and sometimes didn’t, so frustration was a frequent feeling that has always been a part of the job.”

Newman said working in a setting where everyone had similar experiences and reactions bolstered the staff every day and they constantly shared and learned from one another.

“So every work day was a learning and growth opportunity with colleagues we trusted and befriended,” Newman said.

Because of the nature of the work and the personalities who seek that type of work, Newman said child welfare workers tend to be mutually supportive and always helpers.

“That’s been a keystone to endurance on the job,” she said.

Newman’s second casework position occurred after she resigned for three months to have her first baby (no maternity leave available then) and got re-hired four months later for a part-time position as the agency adoption caseworker.

“It was always an area of interest to me and matching family needs with the child(ren)’s needs was what I found most gratifying.,” Newman said. “I was given every opportunity to attend trainings and programs to learn more about the dynamics involved in the adoption triad (birth parents, adoptive parents, adoptive children). As the work demands increased in adoptions, I became ‘the agency adoption specialist,’ and even participated in a statewide committee that developed the protocols which became enacted legislation in Pennsylvania for child welfare post-adoption services.”

Newman said she loved the work, and continued in that role for more than 20 years when a supervisory position became available and she decided to take the leap and become a supervisor of the permanency planning unit. The primary function of this unit utilized the experiences she had already had with at-risk families, families with children placed in foster care and adoption.

“It also required a lot of time in court, which was never a favorite of mine since I discovered the judicial system and social work practice are not always compatible,” Newman said.

Simultaneously, Newman enrolled in graduate school, attending night classes to gain the professional credentials she believed would enhance her work. At that time, the agency was encouraging the staff to seek masters degrees and she said there was and still is a state program that helps fund this opportunity.

Newman said her last position and her longest, was a perfect fit for her — supervising the agency’s foster care unit.

“This was a double-size unit, and, for many years, I shared the multi-faceted responsibilities of this specialty unit with another supervisor,” Newman said. “This position gave me the opportunity to share the ‘best practice’ methods of handling ‘placement work’ either in foster care or adoption that I had learned over the years.”

Newman said it was gratifying to observe that the caseworkers she influenced through her mentoring and supervision incorporated the placement approaches she advocated and she knew benefited the children.

“We worked as a ‘team’ everyday, diluting the frustration of some failures and enabling us to provide the mutual support necessary to sustain our challenging work on behalf of the youngsters who are the agency’s primary ‘clients,’” Newman said.

Career highlights

Newman said one of the best parts of her job were the people she worked with and for, including the at-risk client families, C&Y colleagues; and the children.

She also appreciated all the support and training that was provided by C&T’s management.

“And I appreciated the on-the-job flexibility, when required, that we needed to respond to the immediate crisis,” she said.

Newman also recalled times when it seemed like there was never enough time to do what needed to be don.

”The lack of sufficient staff to manage the increasingly growing caseloads was one area,” she said. “The inadequate monetary compensation for the significance and seriousness of the job demands was another.”

Retirement plans

Newman’s retirement plans are undefined for now;.

”I’m just enjoying stress-free days and nights so far,” she said. “We’ve always taken advantage of the generous on-the-job vacation benefits and have actually been able to explore seven continents while still working, so travel is not a high priority for me. Though visits with all our kids remain a high priority, along with all-inclusive family celebrations for every holiday and special events. We enjoy theatre and museums, too, so we have always and will continue to attend those locally, and in New York City, Philadelphia, the Berkshires and Washington, D.C.”

Newman said she has done volunteer work even while working, serving on committees and a few boards, including assuming the Board Presidency of Jewish Family Services, but she said she’s not ready to assume any volunteer obligations for now.

“I used to play the piano and dabbled in painting and may consider picking up those hobbies again,” she said. “We were always a bicycling family, and my husband and I even did bike tours in Europe several times while I was working. We’ll just continue to ride our bikes locally and to regionally accessible bike trails, but we’ve always done that so it’s not retirement related.

“I just need some down-time for now; minimize my ‘schedules.’ I love to read and have always done that but may consider joining some book clubs eventually.”

