WILKES-BARRE — The Wyoming Valley Mall is gearing up for the busy holiday shopping season by giving visitors more great places to shop.

Toys Toys has opened in the former Gamestop space, across from Kay Jewelers. With locations in several enclosed retail centers in the northeast, Toys Toys offers games, dolls, toys, remote control cars, plush animals and more.

Devan’s Diamond and Company has opened in the former Zales location in Center Court. Devan’s Diamond Co. has almost a decade of experience in both making and selling jewelry.

From Devan’s:

“When you walk into our store you are welcomed with a soothing vibe where you can relax and enjoy your time while browsing our in-store selection, along with our catalogs with a variety of jewelry available to order.

“We offer fine jewelry, gold chains, and of course we can bring your very own custom creation ideas to life.

“Whether you’re looking for a little jewelry education, need to get those old pieces cleaned up and brought back to life, or looking to find that perfect piece to celebrate that special someone, feel free to stop in and see us.”

This Bag Is Mine handbag store has expanded into the former Gymboree space across from Polish Pottery. The expansion nearly triples the size of This Bag Is Mine and allows the store to offer more selections of designer handbags such as Nicole Lee, LaTerre, Lemiel and more.

In addition to handbags, purses and wallets, shoppers will also find a great selection of ponchos, scarves, hats and kimonos.

Wyoming Valley Mall will open at 7 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 26, and close at 9 p.m. to kick off the holiday shopping season.

Regular mall shopping hours are Monday through Saturday: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sunday: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, visit shopwyomingvalleymall.com.

