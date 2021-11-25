🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The latest Department of Health report on Thursday showed Luzerne County with 178 new cases of COVID-19 and five new deaths. The county’s death count is at 979.

The county’s total cases are now at 45,182 since the pandemic began last year.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 25,056 cases and 544 deaths; Monroe County has 21,430 cases and 378 deaths.

The Department of Health on Thursday confirmed that as of 12 a.m. there were 5,950 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide cumulative total to 1,710,478.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of Nov. 12–Nov. 18 stood at 11.7%.

Vaccination highlights

According to the CDC, as of Wednesday, Nov. 23:

• Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

• 68.8% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

• Vaccine providers have administered 15,139,743 total vaccine doses, including 1,417,641 additional doses (which includes additional shots for immuno-compromised individuals and booster shots).

• 137,174 total pediatric vaccines doses (ages 5-11) have been administered.

• 6,589,002 people are fully vaccinated; with 69,581 vaccinations administered since yesterday and a seven-day moving average of more than 50,000 people per day receiving vaccinations.

To see a map of locations where you can get a vaccination, go to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.

Due to the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, the next update to the Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboards will occur on Monday, Nov. 29.

