Deidre Miller Kaminski, Maureen Finnerty, Bonnie Macdonald, of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs-West Side, paint scenes at Community Counseling Services in Wilkes-Barre on Friday.

WILKES-BARRE — Mia Chitswara, Mya Gross and Lindsay Matinas were busy Friday painting a winter holiday scene on the front door window panels at Community Counseling Services.

Throughout the halls of the agency, around corners and just about everywhere, volunteers from local high schools and the General Federation of Women’s Clubs-West Side, were painting the scenes in honor and memory of the late Edward Luksha, a former CCS therapist who always strived to enrich the lives of the clients served by CCS.

“My brother, Edward, always likes to enrich the lives of people struggling with mental disorders,” said Rosemary Luksha, who coordinated the painting with her sister, Barbara Roche. “We are here today to carry on that spirit of enrichment by painting these beautiful holiday scenes throughout CCS.”

Chitswara, 14, a student at Crestwood, was painting a cup of hot cocoa, while Gross, 13, of Dallas High School, was painting a candy cane, and Matinas, 14 of Dallas, was adding a polar bear.

Just down the hallway, Deidre Miller Kaminski, Maureen Finnerty, Bonnie Macdonald, Carla Agresti Finn and Irene O’Rourke Mackiewicz, all members of the GWFC-West Side, were busy painting scenes on windows.

Luksha said seasoned and new holiday painters joined together from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Community Counseling Services to honor the passing of Edward Luksha, a former therapist, by painting the building’s windows in colorful holiday scenes.

The remembrance is sponsored by the Luksha-Roche family and is in its 23rd year. Painters from Saint John the Baptist Church, Sue Hand’s Imagery, and GFWC-West Side participated this year, in addition to art educators Ashley Lunger (Dallas School District) and Nicole Delevan (Lake Wallenpaupack School District) and other affiliated artists.

Luksha said the group’s continued efforts “lovingly illustrate Edward Luksha’s life philosophy of enriching the lives of individuals struggling with emotional and mental distress.”

She said Community Counseling Services, in recognition of the the painters’ contributions, celebrates the occasion with a pizza party for all painting participants.

This year’s painters included Rosemary Luksha, Barbara Roche, Colleen Weiss, Samantha Avery and Scott Avery from St. John the Baptist Church; Sarah Stallard, Allie Stallard, Carolyn Stallard, Lindsay Matinas, Lexie Oster, Evelyn Migatulski, Mollie Rheott, Alyssa Pisano, Gina Pugliese, Lily Feretti, Mia Chitswara, Amelia Grudkowski, and Maya Gross from Sue Hand’s Imagery; and Irene Mackiewicz, Betty Bauman, Maureen Finnerty, Bonnie Macdonald, Deidre Kaminski and Carla Finn from GFWC-West Side; and affiliated painters Patti Delevan, Lisa Martin and Lauren Martin.

Luksha said the painters decorate the outside doors of Community Counseling and the inside office windows with scenes of candy canes, stockings, snowmen, gnomes, cardinals and popular Charlie Brown characters. The designs will be displayed from Friday through the New Year.

Rosemary Luksha and Barbara Roche expressed their thanks to St. John the Baptist Church, Sue and Joe Hand, Community Counseling and all of the painters for their donated and continued service in this yearly ritual of remembrance and art and the life of Edward Luksha.

