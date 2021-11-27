🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A former student at Pittston Area has filed a civil lawsuit against the school district alleging they failed to immediately remove Brendan J. Carter as band director knowing he had sexual desires for children.

The suit, on behalf of the former student and his family, was filed recently in Luzerne County Court by Attorney Neil O’Donnell and the O’Donnell Law Offices. It is the sixth civil lawsuit filed against the school district and Carter since he was convicted of 22 child sexual offenses following a jury trial in October 2020.

Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky sentenced Carter in June to 7-14 years in state prison and deemed him a violent sexual predator, subjected to lifetime registration of his address, employment and vehicle ownership under the state’s Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act.

The six civil suits filed against the school district and Carter are similar, alleging negligence, vicarious liability, civil assault and infliction of emotional distress. Also named in the latest suit is Jarrod Cooper, a former assistant band director under Carter.

Attorney Samuel A. Falcone, solicitor for the school district, could not be reached for comment Friday. Falcone said previously it is the school district’s policy not to comment on pending litigation.

The latest lawsuit alleges the school district failed to immediately investigate Carter when they received information that he was a “pedophile” in early 2017, when another school district employee was sentenced on charges of having sexual relations with a student.

“Pittston Area School District turned a willful blind eye on actual notice of sexual exploitation and chose not to conduct a property investigation of the school employees for other acts of sexual exploitation of minor students,” the suit says.

The suit alleges Carter was reprimanded by the high school principal in what is called a “confidential” memo in 2017 admonishing him for failing to ensure personnel working with the band did not have proper clearances and training.

A training requirement Carter and other band staff were required to perform was mandatory reporting to higher officials when they immediately discover a student is being physically or sexually abused.

The suit details sexual-themed games Carter played with students and his escalating sexual abuse.

Assistant District Attorney Nancy Violi, who prosecuted Carter, said there were nine victims.

Carter is appealing his conviction and sentence with the Pennsylvania Superior Court.