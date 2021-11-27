🔊 Listen to this

Documents released by federal prosecutors included this screen capture of a video that shows Frank Scavo, wearing his ‘end the rain tax’ facemask, standing in front of a painting at the East Senate Grand Staircase inside the U.S. Capitol. The FBI says that the video, taken during the Jan. 6 riots, was turned over to investigators by Scavo himself. He was sentenced this week for that incident, as one of the quiz questions addresses.

Newly elected councilwoman Lauren Austra addresses the Larksville Borough Council last week as other attendees look on and wait to have their comments heard. What did council decide about a proposal to replace Larksville Community Ambulance with Trans-Med Ambulance as the town’s primary emergency services provider? Take the quiz!

Did you enjoy your Thanksgiving?

Either way, here are the answers to Thursday’s news quiz. Let’s see how you did.

1. In Tuesday’s paper, Ed Lewis had the story of Rachel Zeller, who was arrested after striking someone with her car in the midst of a large fight. At what type of event did this fight break out?

B. at a youth football game

2. Sticking with Tuesday’s edition, former Old Forge school director Frank Scavo received his sentence after entering the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. What was his sentence?

D. 60 days, $5,000 fine and $500 in restitution

3. A Larksville Borough council meeting got pretty contentious last week, as the council acted on a proposal to replace Larksville Community Ambulance with Trans-Med Ambulance as the town’s primary emergency services provider. What was the decision made?

A. To table the proposal until December’s meeting

4. Local music journalist Maxim Furek stopped by Joe Nardone’s Gallery of Sound to sign copies of his new book about The Buoys. What was the name of the book?

B. “Somebody Else’s Dream”

5. A number of local school board meetings, namely Pittston Area and Crestwood have been disrupted and adjourned early over the past two weeks. What was the root cause for these disruptions?

D. Anti-maskers who refused to wear masks

6. Plains Township police recovered a number of stolen items last week, all a very specific type of item. What was it?

A. Military grave markers

7. The Wyoming Seminary field hockey team won their 4th straight state title this past weekend. Who did they beat to win the championship?

C. Oley Valley

8. In last Thursday’s paper, Mary Therese Biebel’s test kitchen featured a parsnip mashed potato dish. Which of these WAS NOT a real quote from one of our Times Leader taste testers?

D. “Parsnips? What the (heck) is a parsnip?”

9. Jacquie O’Neil, mother of Times Leader publisher Kerry Miscavage, had a book review in Wednesday’s paper as part of the duo’s recurring “About Books” column. Who was the author of the book?

C. John Grisham

10. Grammy nominations were announced on Tuesday; which artist leads the pack with the most total nominations?

C. Jon Batiste