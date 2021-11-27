🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The latest Department of Health report on Saturday showed Luzerne County with 120 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths. The county’s death count is at 979.

The county’s total cases are now at 45,509 since the pandemic began last year.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 25,223 cases and 544 deaths; Monroe County has 21,586 cases and 378 deaths.

The Department of Health on Saturday confirmed that as of 12 a.m. there were 5,143 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide cumulative total to 1,721,749.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of Nov. 12–Nov. 18 stood at 11.7%.

Vaccination highlights

To see a map of locations where you can get a vaccination, go to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.

Due to the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, the next update to the Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboards will occur on Monday, Nov. 29.

