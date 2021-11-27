🔊 Listen to this

The holidays bring turkey, stuffing, ham and pumpkin pie, not to mention festive lights and decorations. It’s also a time that brings people together to celebrate cherished moments with extended family. Together we share delicious meals, quality time and conversation. Those conversations can be a great opportunity to learn about your family health history, information that can help you be better prepared to help prevent certain health conditions.

Essentially, a “family health history,” is a record of the health conditions that may run in your family. It’s good information to know because most people who have chronic diseases in their families — such as cancer, heart disease or diabetes — can be more at risk for developing these same diseases themselves. You can be at higher risk if the close relative had the disease, or a family member got the disease at a younger age than usual.

Knowing your family health history and which types of genetic or historical possibilities might exist can help identify potential issues in advance. Just because someone in your family has a chronic condition or disease does not mean that you will get it too but knowing your family health history and sharing that information with your doctor you can help jumpstart your path to preventative health.

Prevention includes taking actions to make more healthy choices in your day-to-day life. For example, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends eliminating tobacco and drug use, eating fruits, vegetables and lean proteins, moderating alcohol consumption, and exercising regularly.

One way you can improve your overall health is to become a more active advocate for your health. Share your family health history with your health provider to make them aware of potential risk factors. Knowing your history, your doctor may suggest certain health screenings. They may prescribe a mammogram earlier than usual or recommend genetic testing or hereditary cancer counseling, especially if a relative was diagnosed under the age of 50. Knowing that your family history may include birth defects, developmental disabilities, or genetic diseases, your doctor can help give your baby a positive, healthy start to life.

So, when you get together this holiday season, take the opportunity to learn what you can about your family’s health history. In the conversation, ask if they or any of your ancestors had chronic diseases such as heart ailments, diabetes or suffered a stroke. Information is power – it can be a guide to living healthier and can even help save your life. That is something truly worth celebrating.

