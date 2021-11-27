🔊 Listen to this

Ed Kozak, of Exeter, trudges into the woods after parking along Suscon Road in Pittston Township.

Tony Centifonti, 63, of Philadelphia, stands between some trees in the State Game Lands in Pittston Township. The Vietnam Veteran has been hunting for 35 years and was with a large group of his family and friends on the opening day of rifled deer season.

Parking areas along Suscon Road in Pittston Township were all full as hunters who took to the woods for opening day of deer season.

PITTSTON TWP. – Hunters geared up before daybreak on Saturday, making their way into the woods for the first day of regular firearms deer season, a day that has historically brought out the most hunters for the entire season.

In Pittston Township, parking lots on Suscon Road near State Game Lands filled early, with many hunters saying that they have come back to the spot every year, some over decades.

Ed Kozak, of Exeter, was on his way to his “secret” spot, where he hunts every year.

Kozak said it takes him about 15 minutes to get to the spot, but it seems to be lucky for him. He gets a deer from the spot, almost every year.

Several years ago, he said he shot a buck, which he believed was the biggest he ever saw in the woods.

Tony Centifonti comes to the area from Philadelphia with friends almost every year.

Now 60, he has been hunting with the same group of friends for 35 years.

The group hunted in several different places before they settled on Pittston Township. Now coming to the area on the first day of the season has become a tradition.

Family affair

Tom Ciampi, of West Wyoming, was up before 3 a.m. preparing for his day in the woods with friends. The group drove over an hour, before they reached their spot in the woods and prepared to hunt.

Both the trip and the activity had been a tradition for Ciampi for more than 50 years.

“I haven’t missed a year since I was 12 years old,” he said, adding that he participates in the entire season, which includes archery season which starts in October.

He started hunting with his father, now his son comes in from New York state to hunt with his family.

Ciampi hopes the tradition will be passed on to his grandchildren, as well.

Because he also participates in the archery season, he hunts deer from October through December, he said.

Ciampi was joined by seven other men this year, two in their 80s and one who was just 10 years old, and could use his father’s tag should he get a deer as part of a mentor program.

The group hunts from about 5 a.m. until it gets dark.

“We’re known as the ‘dark to dark group,’” Ciampi said.

Ciampi said he sees more and more female hunters joining the ranks.

“Even Cabelas has a whole section just for women,” he said. “That’s not something that you’ve seen in the past.”

More female hunters simply means more hunters in general, he said, and he’s happy about it.

Ciampi said he doesn’t hunt for sport, but that his family very much enjoys eating venison.

“I process the deer myself,” he said. “And I cook it a variety of ways — it’s not just steak in a pan.”

He doesn’t worry that hunting will become a thing of the past. He sees young people continuing to want to learn to hunt.

Hunting is a great chance to get outdoors, spend time with friends and to deepen friendships, he said.

According to the Pennsylvania Game Commission, hunters harvested an estimated 435,180 deer in the 2020-21 seasons. That was 12 percent higher than the 2019-20 harvest of 389,431 and the highest harvest in 15 years.