You don’t have to live or work in Downtown Wilkes-Barre to benefit from its place as the center of our area’s economic viability and quality of life. Whether you realize it or not, Downtown’s success and well-being is significant to the city as well as Wilkes-Barre’s surrounding communities and residents throughout Luzerne County.

Wilkes-Barre’s downtown, like those of other cities, faces a formidable new challenge that, given the lasting negative effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and its seismic shift to a work-at home model, threatens its future.

Developing, maintaining, and enhancing an attractive, safe and active downtown isn’t easy, but since the inception of the Diamond City Partnership in 2001 and the Downtown Wilkes-Barre Business Improvement District in 2007 – along with the hard work, support and enthusiasm of businesses, employees, elected officials, residents and visitors – we have made great progress.

Here are just a few examples of the considerable added value over that time:

• Downtown Wilkes-Barre saw a net gain of 55 occupied storefronts.

• The number of downtown restaurants doubled in a 10-year period.

• Downtown Wilkes-Barre realized a net gain of 250 new market-rate housing units.

• The downtown benefited from more than $200 million in private investment.

• Two-thirds of respondents to a 2018 Perception & Use Study stated Downtown Wilkes-Barre was headed in the right direction.

The Diamond City Partnership also secured additional grant funds for a dedicated Facade Grant Program that has funded 48 different projects, resulting in more than $255,000 in grants for improvements to ratepayer properties and leveraging more than $1.4 million in new private investment. To date, each dollar of the Facade Grant Funds has leveraged more than five dollars in additional investment within the downtown business district.

Despite those and other achievements, our momentum and our downtown economy were shattered overnight in March 2020 as COVID-19 surged. Companies sent employees home to work remotely, and our daily downtown population decreased by more than 7,000 people each day. Downtowns run on density, so when that traffic disappears it creates a critical problem. Downtown’s storefront businesses ultimately reopened – but many of their customers still haven’t returned.

We expect the daytime economic pendulum to swing back to some degree as we move past pandemic reluctance to work in group settings, but that will take some time. Many companies are likely to move to ongoing hybrid work models where a percentage of employees work in person and others continue to work at home, so we can no longer depend on the return of the workforce alone to guarantee downtown viability.

With the daytime economy in decline, we must foster a nighttime/weekend economic boost to support Downtown’s restaurants, shops and theaters. We cannot allow additional businesses to close their doors and leave Downtown, but that is a probable outcome if we don’t take action now.

That’s why DCP has begun the Downtown Rebound initiative.

The first step to economic vitality is to ensure Downtown Wilkes-Barre is a safe and attractive destination for workers, residents, and visitors.

It starts at Public Square, which sits at the center of the city and must be an inviting showpiece so people want to spend time there. The city and DCP have already taken the first steps with new landscaping, a refreshed stage backdrop, and other improvements. However, the next steps are more complex: updated electrical and plumbing systems, enhancements for outdoor performances, and new features – such as the proposed ice rink – that can make the Square a place to visit throughout the year. Such vision requires considerable financial resources – but it’s an investment that is essential to Downtown’s future viability and success, and DCP and the city are working with many other partners to make it possible.

In the meantime, we are taking immediate steps to enhance Downtown’s appearance through our Clean Team program. We’re hoping to increase the team, adding more ambassadors to welcome and direct people, answer questions, report suspicious or illegal activity to the police, and ensure the streets are free from litter. Nothing we do to foster Downtown’s post-pandemic economic recovery will matter unless the area is clean, safe, and welcoming.

Our challenge to “rebound Downtown” is daunting, but it can be done. After all: we’ve reinvented Downtown before, cleaning it up and attracting new businesses, residents and investment. Now, we can and must do it again.

Watch for more details as we move forward together. Your help in the Downtown Rebound will benefit Wilkes-Barre, the greater Wyoming Valley and Luzerne County for years to come.

Larry Newman is the executive director of the Diamond City Partnership.