NEPA artist’s painting reflects pain of pandemic

🔊 Listen to this

As Scranton artist Helen Lavelle watched the COVID-19 death toll climb during the spring of 2020, her heart went out not only to people who were sick and suffering, but to their survivors — children, parents, siblings, spouses and friends reeling from the loss of a loved one.

Thinking about their pain reminded her of Michelangelo’s Pieta, a statue of the bereaved mother Mary, holding the lifeless body of her crucified son, Jesus.

“My heart was breaking for the families and friends of the dying,” she said, explaining how she found comfort in picking up a brush and painting in oils a piece she calls “Pandemic Pieta.”

“Pandemic Pieta” has been on display this month in Milan, Italy, and in Fuerteventura in the Canary Islands, as part of the M.A.D.S. Art Gallery’s Hysterica International Art Exhibition, for which organizers had invited artists to “investigate their own deep disturbances, fears, emotional stimuli.”

“The focus of my painting is not the life lost, but the mother who is battered with unbearable grief, unspeakably traumatized,” Lavelle wrote. “She is in the eye of the storm, her face acknowledging her reality and ours. Her hand reaches out over her dead son’s body. She is not hysterical. She is feeling her feelings. She is fully present. She reaches out in her most vulnerable state so that we may reach in.”

The pandemic made Lavelle, too, feel vulnerable.

“I have experienced a lot of loss in my life. Death is real. The climbing numbers were surreal,” she told the Times Leader via email. “It seemed like every day someone I knew lost a loved one to COVID-19.”

“Although I personally did not lose someone to COVID, the pandemic was threatening the lives of a number of people I was close to … hospitalized, in Intensive Care Units … fighting for their lives.”

As she painted, the artist recalled, her thoughts “kept turning to the health care heroes who were killing themselves on the front lines trying to keep patients alive” as well as the people who were losing friends and relatives. “I was feeling their pain and my fear.”

“Pandemic Pieta” is the first piece in Lavelle’s soon to be released “Pain and Vulnerability” collection, which is inspired by loss.

“Creating is indeed therapeutic for me,” she said. “I know art heals. Art transforms.”

“I also believe I have a responsibility to use my talent to make that possible for the viewer.”

An extensive traveler, Lavelle has seen Michelangelo’s Pieta several times. “I love that he sculpted Christ’s mother at a scale much larger than she would have been in real life,” Lavelle said.

So, how did a painting from Scranton find its way to Milan?

“The curators spotted my work on Instagram and reached out to me to participate,” Lavelle explained, adding that she’s thrilled that the piece has been selected to be part of the M.A.D.S. Gallery’s permanent installation.

The artist is hoping for a return visit to Milan, “where art is truly everything,” when it’s safer to travel. “Right now I am exactly where I need to be,” she added earlier this week. “With my grandsons for Thanksgiving.”

Lavelle’s biography describes her not only as a classically trained, contemporary painter, but as a nationally recognized leader in the advertising industry. She studied at Marywood University in Scranton, Philadelphia’s Moore College of Art and Design and the Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts. She has personally worked with American realists, Canadian impressionist and Irish expressionist masters.