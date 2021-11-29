🔊 Listen to this

State Rep. Aaron Kaufer speaks on Public Square before the lighting of the Hanukkah menorah.

WILKES-BARRE — While dozens watched, the first candle of the Hanukkah menorah was lit on Sunday night, signifying the official beginning of the holiday.

The honors were done by both state Rep. Aaron Kaufer, R-Kingston, and CEO of the Friedman Jewish Community Center Larry Bernstein, who each ascended a stepladder to light the menorah on Public Square.

“Remember, tonight is just the first of eight nights,” Kaufer said in his brief remarks before lighting the menorah. “All this singing and dancing I see — you’ve got to keep it going.”

Students from Bais Menachem, a development program for Jewish youth, played music and danced and sang as the sun dipped below the Wilkes-Barre skyline, officially signifying the start of Hanukkah.

Bais Menachem is located on South Franklin Street in the city, and also has two locations in the Poconos, with carloads of people arriving from the mountains to join in the celebration.

“Hanukkah is all about freedom, freedom to practice our faith,” said Rabbi Pinny Levitin. “That’s what this country is built on, so we’re glad to be able to light the menorah here and celebrate.”

This annual lighting on Public Square has been happening for more than 15 years, according to Levitin, and Bais Menachem’s roots in the area date back even further.

It was Rabbi Zvi Perlman, who was on hand Sunday to say a few words to the crowd, who arrived in Kingston almost 45 years ago as an emissary from the Lubavitcher Rebbe to the community.

He began the program in Kingston, and it branched out across the river into Wilkes-Barre years later with the help of his son, Uri Perlman.

Before the menorah was lit, an hour of music and dancing had everyone fighting off the cold with some steps, while a band of students from the Poconos played some traditional Jewish music.

After Zvi Perlman shared some thoughts with the crowd, Bernstein and Kaufer each kept their remarks brief. Bernstein’s JCC will hold their own candle lighting and torch running next Sunday.

“It’s great to be here,” Bernstein said to the crowd, who chanted his name as he stepped to the microphone. “I can’t think of anywhere I’d rather be than right here with you to kick off Hanukkah.”