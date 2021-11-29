🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The latest Department of Health report on Monday showed Luzerne County with 132 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death. The county’s death count is at 980.

The county’s total cases are now at 45,766 since the pandemic began last year.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 25,358 cases and 545 deaths; Monroe County has 21,735 cases and 379deaths.

The Department of Health on Monday confirmed that as of 12 a.m. there were 5,252 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide cumulative total to 1,731,154.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of Nov. 12–Nov. 18 stood at 11.7%.

Vaccination highlights

To see a map of locations where you can get a vaccination, go to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.