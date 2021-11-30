🔊 Listen to this

UGI Utilities Inc. said natural gas customers will pay more starting Dec. 1 due to higher costs the company pays for the fuel.

The monthly bill for the average residential heating customer will increase by 9.6 % to $98.31 from $89.69, the company announced in a press release Tuesday.

By law UGI must pass along its purchased gas cost rate directly to the customer without a markup.

“Energy prices in general have seen upward price pressure throughout 2021 and natural gas is no exception,” said Chris Brown, UGI Vice President and General Manager of Rates and Supply. “Despite this increase, natural gas remains an economical energy choice backed by local, reliable shale gas supplies. UGI continues to work closely with our suppliers to ensure our customers continue to receive strong value in choosing natural gas.”

The production of natural gas in the Marcellus Shale has kept prices lower in Pennsylvania than other parts of the country, Brown said in the press release.

UGI has several programs for customers who might have difficulty paying their bills. The utility offers budget billing, multiple free payment options to customers who enroll in UGI’s online bill payment program and the auto-deduction program to assist customers in managing bill payments.

Customers can call UGI at 1-800-UGI-WARM (844-9276) to determine if they are eligible for any of the energy assistance programs offered by the utility. UGI also can assist eligible customers in applying for federally funded Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program or LIHEAP grants.

UGI encourages customers to use energy wisely and make efficiency improvements in their homes. Additional information on energy efficiency and customer assistance programs is available on UGI’s website at www.ugi.com.

UGI is based in Denver, Pennsylvania and serves more than 670,000 natural gas customers in 45 counties in the state. Additional information about UGI is available on Facebook at www.facebook.com/ugiutilities; and Twitter at www.twitter.com/ugi_utilities.