OXFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Authorities say eight people were wounded in an attack at a Michigan high school in which three students were killed.

Oakland County Undersheriff Mike McCabe said at a news conference that two of the wounded were undergoing surgery as of 5 p.m. Tuesday and that the six others were in stable condition. He identified the three students who were killed as a 16-year-old boy and two girls, ages 14 and 17.

Authorities say they received a flood of 911 calls shortly before 1 p.m. about an attack at Oxford High School in Oxford Township, a community of about 22,000 people roughly 30 miles north of Detroit.

McCabe said deputies took the shooting suspect — a 15-year-old sophomore — into custody without incident within five minutes of arriving at the school. He said the suspect’s parents visited him where he’s being held and advised their son not to talk to investigators, as is his right.

He said as far as he knows, the suspect had no prior run-ins with law enforcement.