Work is nearing completion on the Flaming Crab Cajun Seafood & Bar restaurant set to open Dec. 19 near Walmart in Wilkes-Barre Township.

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — A once-popular fast food restaurant is poised to make its return after nearly four years, while a new eatery will soon debut in a busy shopping plaza.

Township Zoning and Code Enforcement Officer Thomas Zedolik confirmed Friday that the Sonic restaurant near the Kidder Street entrance to the Wyoming Valley Mall is expected to reopen under a new owner.

The drive-in restaurant closed in April 2018 due to a lack of a lease agreement between its owners and the Wyoming Valley Mall’s parent. It has sat dormant since.

Zedolik said he expects all inspections to be completed soon.

Meanwhile, Flaming Crab Cajun Seafood & Bar will open its newest restaurant on Dec. 19, in the Wilkes-Barre Township Marketplace, near Walmart.

Tommy Cheng, co-owner, said work is nearing completion on the restaurant and a sign on the front door confirms the Dec. 19 opening.

Another posting on the front door indicates the owners have applied for a liquor license.

Flaming Crab features a variety of seafood items, from fried oysters to lobster to several crab dishes. The chain also has restaurants in the Allentown, Bethlehem, Easton area.

Zedolik said he is awaiting fire alarm system drawings before he can complete a final inspection. He said once that is done, the Department of Agriculture will do a health inspection and if approved, the restaurant should open on the Dec. 19 date.

Other business moves

The former Chinese Buffet will not reopen in the same plaza, he added, noting that Affordable Dentures will occupy half of that space.

Zedolik also said the former Pier 1 building in the Arena Hub Plaza has been split into three smaller units. He said Primo Hoagies will occupy one spot and the other two spots have yet to be leased.

It was not all good news Friday as one area business, Lanahu Ales in Mountain Top, has closed.

The owner, George Merenich of Dorrance Township, said the reason for the closure was primarily COVID-19 pandemic and increased supply costs. Merenich said he opened the business a year ago.

The business’ Facebook page was taken down, he said, adding that a sign in the building states “closed permanently.”

Reach Bill O'Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.