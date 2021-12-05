Flourishing Sordoni Gallery ‘an environment where you can think’

Heather Sincavage, Director of the Sordoni Art Gallery says the gallery’s presence in downtown Wilkes-Barre is for the community and students alike. “We are a place where we can teach people to appreciate art, to make art, to learn about art and educate them and not be intimidating about it. We want people to learn about it and be able to express their own opinions. It’s an environment where you can think, ‘I’m in the middle of Manhattan’ but you’re in downtown Wilkes-Barre.’

Currently on exhibition at the Sordoni Art Gallery is Creating and Collecting by North Carolina artist and art collector, Juan Logan, which will run through March 2022.

WILKES-BARRE —The Sordoni Art Gallery may be housed on Wilkes University property, but that doesn’t mean it’s exclusive to students.

As a matter of fact, the gallery — which is housed in the Karambelas Media and Communication Center at 141 South Main St. — is open to all, and aims to bring appreciation for the arts and culture to anyone who is interested, in downtown Wilkes-Barre and beyond.

Director Heather Sincavage, who has been in that position since 2016, has “surrounded herself” in the arts and “transformed her life” through them, and to help out “kids who maybe found themselves through art.” More than that, she likes to help educate those who might be curious, in a welcoming environment.

Sincavage, 48, had an initially shaky start in her new role, as she was overcoming cancer, but that didn’t stop her. Hired by former Wilkes President Patrick Leahy, she says his dedication to “a renewed interest in the arts at Wilkes” helped put the Sordoni Gallery in a much more community accessible location.

Since then, the gallery has flourished, with year ’round exhibitions, like one back in 2019 that saw KCMG Keystone College Mobile Glass Unit – one of three in the country – do some live glass-blowing demonstrations in the parking lot.

But of course making the gallery stand out has involved the work of many people.

When asked about assistance from the Diamond City Partnership, Sincavage said, “Oh gosh, I love them! Like, with the Third Friday Art Walk, we felt there was such a sense of community, like we became much stronger … they really work hard at making downtown Wilkes-Barre a destination.”

The DCP also helped secure grants from PA Partners on the Arts.

She talked about the recent Night out in France, a partnership between downtown restaurant Bank+Vine and the DCP, which was hosted at the Sordoni Gallery this past September, saying, “I’d love to see more of those kind of happy hour events, nights out, that combine love of art with love of cuisine, which is an art form of its own.”

The Sordoni Art Gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. and Saturday from noon to 5 p.m.