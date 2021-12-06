🔊 Listen to this

A man from Lackawanna County was charged with setting a fire that claimed the life of another person in Bucks County over the weekend.

Christopher George Gillie, 61, was arraigned early Monday morning on charges of criminal homicide, criminal attempt to commit homicide, three counts of arson, two counts each of burglary, criminal trespass and aggravated assault, and one count each of illegal possession of a firearm, theft and criminal mischief. He was jailed without bail at the Bucks County Correctional Facility.

The charges were filed by the Buckingham Township Police Department in Bucks County.

Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub is scheduled to release details of the fatal fire and Gillie’s arrest at a news conference Monday afternoon.

According to Fox 29 of Philadelphia, firefighters responded to the 5700 block of Private Drive in the Doylestown section of Buckingham Township at approximately 3:15 a.m. Sunday.

The Fox station reported neighbors called emergency services after being awakened by screams.

A man was found unresponsive inside the house by firefighters, the Fox station reported.

Online court records say Gillie pleaded guilty to an arson charge in Lackawanna County Court and was sentenced May 7, 2013, to 21 months to five years in state prison followed by five years probation.

Broadcast reports at the time say Gillie set fire to a vacant home and garage on Larch Street, Scranton, on Oct. 25, 2012.