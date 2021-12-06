🔊 Listen to this

KINGSTON TWP. — Township police arrested a 21-year-old man when he arrived at a location believing he was meeting a teenage girl for sex over the weekend.

Dakota Ryan Thoeny, of West River Street, Wilkes-Barre, engaged in a series of online communications with an undercover officer posing as a 14-year-old girl that turned sexual in conversations, according to court records.

Thoeny was arrested Saturday when he showed up to meet the girl, two days after online communications began.

Police charged Thoeny with six counts of unlawful contact with a minor, two counts each of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and statutory sexual assault and a single count of criminal use of communication facility. He was arraigned by District Judge Alexandra Kokura Kravitz in Pittston and remained jailed Monday at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $100,000 bail.

The criminal complaint affidavit outlining the allegations against Thoeny is disturbing.

According to the complaint, Thoeny under the screen name “Chef_Poppins” reacted to a picture posted by the undercover officer on a social media site.

Thoeny began the online conversation stating, “Cute smile!” and was told he was conversing with a 14-year-old girl.

Thoeny requested pictures from the girl and sent the girl a picture of himself with his shirt off stating, “Shower time,” the complaint says.

Police in the complaint say Thoeny began using another social media application commenting about lewd sexual behaviors he would enjoy doing with the girl, according to the complaint.

Thoeny told the girl he had three roommates and couldn’t meet at his apartment. He suggested they go somewhere in his vehicle.

During the online conversations, police allege Thoeny sent a picture of a man with his pants down exposing himself, and asked the girl to call him “daddy.”

In another online conversation, Thoeny stated to the girl, “And you’re not working with the cops and I’ll get arrested since you’re younger? Okay, just a lil girl and her daddy having some fun,” the complaint says.

Arrangements were made for Thoeny to meet the girl on Saturday when he was arrested.

Thoeny on a social media site says he is majoring in mechanical engineering and a member of the Air Force ROTC in college.