KINGSTON — Pennsylvania American Water Monday announced the start of an investment project to replace more than 2,300 feet of water main in Kingston to improve reliability for customers, reduce service disruptions, and increase water flows for firefighting.

The project marks an investment of more than $620,000 in the water distribution system in the community.

Starting this week, company contractors will begin installing new eight-inch ductile iron pipe along Chester Street and Ridge Avenue in Kingston, replacing existing four-inch pipe dating back to the 1880s.

Crews will work weekdays between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Traffic restrictions will be in place during construction.

The company expects to complete the water main installation, including connecting all customer service lines to the new mains, by March with final restoration and paving to start in April.

PAW said this infrastructure upgrade project is not only an important investment in public health and safety, it also helps support the economic health of the communities it serves.

Economic impact studies show that for every $1 million invested in water infrastructure, upwards of 15 jobs are generated throughout the economy. Through continued investments, Pennsylvania American Water’s 2021 and 2022 infrastructure upgrade projects will support more than 3,700 jobs each year.

PAW said during construction, customers might experience temporary service interruptions, discolored water, and/or lower than normal water pressure. Crews will work as quickly as possible to shorten the length of these temporary inconveniences.

For customers’ safety and the safety of employees, the company asks that members of the public do not approach employees or contractors.

For more information, contact Pennsylvania American Water’s customer service center at — 1-800-565-7292.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.