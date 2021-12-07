🔊 Listen to this

Firefighters from multiple departments around southern Luzerne County were dispatched to West Hazleton on Monday night for an inferno that rapidly tore through the Weis Market on Weis Lane off Route 93 (Susquehanna Boulevard).

What initially came in as a fire on the roof had become a four-alarm blaze by 10:15 p.m.

Video provided by Greater Hazleton News 8 the ocho shows the roof completely engulfed by flames.

The supermarket is connected to a PetSmart store in the same plaza. The blaze did not appear to have spread to PetSmart at press time, but was still raging.

Check back for updates as they become available.