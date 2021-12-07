🔊 Listen to this

DALLAS TWP. — Two members were nominated for Dallas School Board president at Monday’s re-organization meeting: this year’s president Christine Swailes and Patrick Musto. Swailes won 6-2. The reason there weren’t 9 total votes? One seat remains empty because Kelly Kavanagh-Watkins won both a two year seat and a four-year seat in the November Election, and resigned the two-year seat Monday.

While Musto lost his bid to be board president, he pushed for — and narrowly got — the board to delay appointing a replacement to fill the two-year seat. The board agreed to advertise the opening and give district resident some time to submit letters of interest and resumes. By state law, the board has 30 days to pick someone. If the board fails to make a decision, the matter goes to a Luzerne County Judge.

The two actions were book-ends to a night that stretched about two and half hours. The re-organization meeting was relatively quick, beginning with the swearing in of newcomers Michael Dimare, Amanda Faneck and Kavanagh-Watkins. Those three won seats in the November election, while incumbents Swailes and Sherri Newell won re-election.

Holiday cards, tech upgrades

But the re-organization meeting was followed by a long regular meeting that began with recognition of fall athletes and the four winners of a holiday card design competition, one from each school.

Technology director Bill Gartrell gave a quick review of “Phase I” upgrades totaling $123,000, to be paid for with federal COVID relief funds, including teacher station upgrades, student Chromebooks, a website redesign and additional security cameras and card-reader access controls.

Director of Operations Jason Rushmer then talked about updates on the district suicide policy to increase support and classroom training, and about a new, no-cost deal with Geisinger to provide mobile dental service — with parental consent — for students. He said the district has about 250 students who have not received dental exams.

COVID-19 update

Rushmer also gave a report on COVID-19 cases in schools, stressing that thanks to social distancing and masking the rate of students missing classes because of contact with someone who tested positive has been low. He noted the week of Nov. 27 to Dec. 3 there was a relatively high number of positive tests, 22, but only one student deemed to have been in close-contact under the state guidelines.

Superintendent Thomas Duffy said there have been “dramatically more cases this year than last year,” but through student cooperation and staff efforts the students have been able to stay in school and participate in sports and other extra-curricular activities.

Asked about district masking policy once the state lifts the school mask mandate — something that could happen this week if the State Supreme Court upholds a lower court ruling, but is set to happen Jan. 17 regardless — Duffy said the district will likely wait to make a decision, primarily to make sure whatever happens in the state is finally settled. The mandate has been supported, lifted and reimposed as legal challenges worked through the courts.

Agenda items

Votes on the agenda items were relatively quick, with most of them routine. The board approved the appointment of Amanda Johns-Thompson as salary and benefits coordinator at a salary of $58,000. The board also approved a resolution to keep any tax increase in the 2022-23 school year budget within a state limit known as the Act 1 index.

The index can vary each year for each district. For 2022-23, the district limit is a 3.9% maximum property tax increase. Voting to stay within the limit does not mean there will be a tax hike. But the vote does give the district more time to draw up a budget. If a resolution is not passed, a district must create a preliminary budget early in the new year.

The board also voted to keep Deluca Law as district solicitor for 2022, at a base pay of $36,000, and to establish a position of licensed practical nurse at an hourly salary of $19.50, replacing the nurse aide position.

The debate about filling the two-year seat came at the end of the meeting under new business, which included a motion to vote on a replacement. Musto objected, pointing out that when vacancies were filled in 2013, 2014 and 2019, the board advertised for applicants before holding a vote. He moved to table the motion, and the vote was 4-4. A tie vote means a motion failed. Musto, Kavanagh-Watkins, Faneck and Newell voted to table.

The board then voted to appoint former board member Susan Allen to the position, but that also ended in a tie with the four who voted to table voting no. Musto then moved to advertise the position, and the board voted 8-0 to do so.

