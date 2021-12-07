🔊 Listen to this

PLAINS TWP. — The Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center will be hosting a virtual town hall meeting through their Facebook page on Wednesday, Dec. 15 at 5 p.m.

The Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center, located at 1111 East End Blvd., would normally be hosting in-person meetings this time of year. However, in order to adhere to COVID-19 protocols while still maintaining community interactions and communications, organizers have resolved to host the meeting live on Facebook.

All veterans, family members, stakeholders, as well as the general public are welcome to attend. You can access the meeting, hosted by Center Director Russell E. Lloyd, via the Wilkes-Barre VA Facebook page or at the link https://www.facebook.com/VAWilkesBarre. Attendees can utilize the live chat feature to provide feedback.

RSVP and/or questions can be directed to VA Public Affairs Specialist John Baloga at [email protected]