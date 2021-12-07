🔊 Listen to this

WRIGHT TWP. — A man from Monroe County accused of fatally stabbing a woman inside her Nuangola, Rice Township, residence in October waived his right to a preliminary hearing Monday.

Lavrius O’Brian Watson, 26, of Pocono Summit, waived the hearing before District Judge Ferris Webby sending an open count of criminal homicide to Luzerne County Court.

State police at Hazleton say Watson stabbed Elizabeth Bennett Leonard, 41, inside her Vandermark Avenue home on Oct. 16.

Leonard’s body was first discovered by police from Rice, Wright and Fairview townships who responded to the house after Watson called 911, court records say.

During an interview with state police investigators and Luzerne County detectives, Watson said he stabbed Leonard about five times with a knife after ingesting a marijuana edible cookie, according to court records.

Court records say Watson was staying at Leonard’s house helping her babysit.

Watson told investigators they went out to dinner and after arriving home, he consumed a marijuana cookie and had an adverse reaction. He walked to a drawer containing knives and stabbed Leonard in the abdomen, court records say.

Watson, according to court records, called 911 requesting an ambulance because, “somebody got killed,” and admitting to the 911 call taker, “I killed her.”

Watson remains jailed at the county correctional facility without bail.