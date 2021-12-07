🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A series of grants issued by the state’s Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) includes a $2 million grant awarded for King’s College’s ongoing project to rehabilitate the old Times Leader building.

The grant, announced Monday by both State Sen. John Yudichak and State Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski, will bolster the project’s efforts to transform the old North Main Street building into a facility for King’s to prepare career-ready candidates for high paying, in-demand professions.

“The Times Leader Building is a local landmark of great significance — and will continue to be thanks to the approval of this grant for King’s College,” Pashinski said in a release issued Monday.

“Not only will this funding ensure this downtown property is preserved and enhanced, but it will also be used to teach, train and prepare future generations of King’s students for family-sustaining careers.”

The old Times Leader building was purchased by King’s in January of 2018, with the school temporarily transferring ownership to the City of Wilkes-Barre for $1 the following year so that the project could benefit from a $400,000 state grant given to the city.

The RACP grant will help necessary improvements to the building, including abatement of hazardous materials, general construction, and a number of other needs.

Also awarded an RACP grant in Wilkes-Barre was Project Elevate, which received a $500,000 grant to “provide a sustainable workforce development system” to be located inside the historic train station on Wilkes-Barre Boulevard, currently undergoing renovation in order for the Luzerne County Tourism Bureau to move in.

“This funding will help continue the revitalization of the train station complex in Wilkes-Barre, providing another reason to live and visit the heart of our beautiful city and region,” Pashinski said.

In addition to these two projects, a number of other projects in Luzerne County also received RACP funding for future use, including:

• $2 million awarded to Hazleton Creek Commerce Center Holdings LLC for the Hazleton Creek Commerce Center project;

• $1 million awarded to the Lehigh Valley Health Network to upgrade its healthcare infrastructure in the Hazleton area.

• $900,000 awarded to Valley Crest Real Estate for the Valley Crest Commons project; and

• $900,000 awarded to Waste Reduction Recycling and Transfer for its NEPA Waste Reduction Expansion project.