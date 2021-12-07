🔊 Listen to this

PLAINS TWP. — Joe Caffrey got another year as president of the Wilkes-Barre Area School District during Monday’s brief re-organization meeting. With John Quinn and Therese Schiowitz absent, the board voted 7-0 to keep Caffrey president. The board also voted unanimously to keep Denise Thomas as vice president. Thomas was also appointed Pennsylvania School Boards Association district contact for governmental relations efforts.

The meeting started with the swearing in of four winners in the November General Election: Returning members Caffrey, Thomas and Ned Evans, and former Board Member James Susek.

Susek returned to the board after losing a bid for re-election in the 2019 primary.

The board voted to have the 2022 regular monthly meetings on the second Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m. And the board appointed Evans, Schiowitz and Beth Anne Harris as district representatives on the Joint Operating Committee that runs the Wilkes-Barre Area Career and Technical Center.

After the meeting, Solicitor Ray Wendolowski said there will be no other meetings in December.

Reach Mark Guydish at 570-991-6112 or on Twitter @TLMarkGuydish