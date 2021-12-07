🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Excavation has begun for the foundation to support the hotel developer Sphere International LLC has planned for the downtown.

An excavator operator Monday was busy digging up the parking lot along the back of the Midtown Village properties.

Attorney Jack Dean, who represents the developer, said a permit was applied for the footers.

“They’re putting the foundation in,” added Wilkes-Barre City Administrator Charlie McCormick.

Steel beams were stacked on the construction site for the contractor to build retaining walls.

Butch Frati, Director of Operations and Deputy City Administrator, said they’ll be used for what’s called “soldier piling.” Structural steels beams or piles are secured into the ground at regular intervals and wood or precast concrete panels are fitted between the piles to create the walls separating the existing structures and the new construction.

In May, the developer broke ground for a five-story, 102-room Avid Hotel and said the estimated $8 million project to be built with private investments would be finished in the summer of 2022.

The hotel is the first phase of development. The next will be on the property it owns on the corner of South Main and West Northampton streets.

The former Place 1 at the Hollywood building remains standing between the Sphere-owned properties. The building’s owner could not reach an agreement to sell it to Sphere.

Sphere International LLC, based in Flemington, New Jersey, will soon be making the final payment for property it bought from the city for the development.

Under the terms of the structured sale, the city was paid $250,000 up front, followed by five annual payments of $50,000. Dean said the last payment will be made this week.

Sphere purchased six parcels from the city in 2016. That same year it also bought the former Frank Clark Jeweler building on South Main Street for $265,000 from Ken L. Pollock Inc. It was demolished in 2020 to make way for the hotel.

