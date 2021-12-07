🔊 Listen to this

SWOYERSVILLE — Borough police arrested a woman on allegations she assaulted the owner of a tavern, patrons and police officers when she failed to pay her $8.50 tab late Monday night.

Selina Ann McHugh, 45, addresses listed as Spring Street, Ashley, and Plains Township with an unlisted street, further is accused of spitting on the tavern owner, patrons and officers and offering to perform a lewd sex act on an officer in addition to yelling racial slurs directed at an officer, according to court records.

The incident at the Back Road Ale House, Main Street, Swoyersville, began just after 11 p.m.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police were dispatched to the tavern when a woman, identified as McHugh, began acting disorderly when she was asked to pay her bar tab totaling $8.50.

McHugh began spitting and fighting with patrons.

When the tavern’s owner attempted to contain McHugh, police allege McHugh started kicking and punching the owner who was struck five or six times on the back of her head.

McHugh then assaulted the bartender when she came to assist the owner.

Three men inside the tavern were spat upon by McHugh with one of the men being punched in the face by her, the complaint says.

When officers arrived, the complaint says, McHugh threw herself on the floor and kicked over bar stools and screamed police brutality while throwing her arms punching an officer.

McHugh allegedly spat on several officers during the disturbance.

As three officers carried McHugh to a cruiser, she allegedly attempted to bite their legs and continued to spit on them.

McHugh attempted to slam her head off the officers’ legs and ground and threatened to kill the officers and patrons inside the tavern, the complaint says.

An officer checking McHugh’s belongings for her identification allegedly found a round pill in a clear bag and a suspected marijuana pipe.

McHugh offered to perform a lewd sex act on an officer and yelled racial slurs at another officer after she was handcuffed to a bench inside the police department, the complaint says.

Police in the complaint say McHugh claimed to be a police officer, a doctor, a lawyer, a military veteran, a weight lifter, a body builder and a boxer. She further stated she is god and owns the bar and Swoyersville Borough, and had once burned the town to the ground, the complaint says.

McHugh was arraigned Tuesday by District Judge Joseph Carmody in Luzerne County Central Court on eight counts of disorderly conduct, six counts each of aggravated assault, simple assault and terroristic threats, and one count each of theft of services and harassment. She was released on $7,500 unsecured bail.