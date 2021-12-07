🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The latest Department of Health report on Tuesday showed Luzerne County with 220 new cases of COVID-19 and five new deaths. The county’s death count has now risen to 1,003.

The county’s total cases are now at 47,523 since the pandemic began last year.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 26,157 cases and 557 deaths; Monroe County has 22,567 cases and 390 deaths.

The Department of Health on Tuesday confirmed that as of 12 a.m. there were 7,912 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide cumulative total to 1,791,030.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of Nov. 19–Nov. 25, stood at 12.1%.

Vaccination highlights

To see a map of locations where you can get a vaccination, go to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.