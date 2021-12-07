🔊 Listen to this

HUGHESTOWN — One of the victims pulled from a house fire on Kenley Street Monday evening has died, according to Luzerne County Coroner Frank Hacken and Hughestown fire chief Jamie Merlino.

The name of the victim, a 20-year-old male who was extricated from the second floor of the residence after the fire broke out, has not yet been released.

Also taken from the home Monday night was the man’s caretaker, who was given oxygen on scene before being transported to a local medical facility. Merlino said that he believed that the caretaker had been released from the hospital.

The blaze was called in around 6 p.m. on Monday, with crews from Hughestown and multiple neighboring municipalities responding to find the second floor of the residence in flames.

Firefighters knew there to be someone trapped on the second floor of the residence, and initial attempts to breach the fire and rescue the victim were unsuccessful after the fire grew too dangerous to try and pass through.

Additional manpower and hosepower were used to knock down the worst of the fire upstairs, and the victim was taken from the home through an upstairs window, with assistance from an aerial unit from the Excelsior hose company’s truck.

The male was transported for medical attention to Geisinger Wyoming Valley, where he died at around 10 p.m. Monday night, according to Merlino.

Merlino said that the investigation into what caused the fire is still going, led by a state police fire marshal, but that there was no reason to believe that the fire was suspicious.

The county coroner’s office confirmed the male’s death in an email sent Tuesday afternoon.

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday morning.