🔊 Listen to this

PLAINS TWP. — “Elvis” will be in a sold out house Sunday at Mohegan Sun Pocono.

The “Elvis Tribute Artist Spectacular” Holiday Show, starring the world-renowned Shawn Klush, and backed by The Fabulous Ambassadors, will appear at Mohegan Sun Pocono on Sunday, Dec. 12, at 3 p.m. before a sold-out audience.

Klush will grace the main stage in the Keystone Grand Ballroom, with the best sounds of the legendary “King of Rock and Roll,” Elvis Presley.

Called the “Closest Thing to the King in Concert,” Klush was born and raised in Pittston, and his love of music led him to begin imitating his musical idol, Elvis Presley.

In a telephone interview Tuesday, Klush said he’s been doing his Elvis tribute show for 25 years and he still loves what he does. He has traveled all over the world to sold-out venues.

“And it’s all because of Elvis,” Klush said. “Elvis went from rags to riches overnight. It’s the complete American story. Elvis was born in the rural south, an only child (his brother died at birth) and he was totally devoted to his mom.”

Klush said he always enjoys coming home and playing before a hometown crowd.

“And I am grateful for the opportunity to do it and to meet so many of my fellow NEPA fans,” he said.

In 2016, Klush, a native of Pittston, played Elvis in HBO’s hit series “Vinyl.” He has been cast in the TV show “What We Do in the Shadows,” a vampire comedy on FX starring Nick Kroll of Big Mouth fame. Klush, as you might expect, plays Vampire Elvis.”

“It’s a great show — a lot of fun doing it,” he said.

Klush said he still talks to Priscilla Presley and he is held in high regard by the family and the people at Graceland.

Klush said his dad was a big fan of Elvis and Shawn loved listening to the songs.

“But never did I think in a million years that I would be doing what I’m doing today — traveling all over the world paying tribute to ‘The King’ — the greatest of all time,” Klush said.

Klush said he will be sure to play many of the great Elvis hit songs on Sunday and he will sprinkle in several Christmas songs.

He said he is getting ready for the Elvis birthday tour, which starts in January and will take him to Chicago, Los Angeles and many U.S. cities.

Klush recently performed in the Poconos region before embarking on a tour of Canada, where he competed in and won the $5,000 prize in the “Worldwide Elvis Competition” in Montreal.

This piqued the interest of the award-winning Las Vegas show “Legends in Concert,” where he starred as “Elvis” for many years in their Myrtle Beach, Las Vegas, Branson, and Atlantic City show rooms. Every January, he performs in the “Elvis Tribute Artist Spectacular Birthday Edition Tour,” an extravaganza featuring Elvis’ own musicians, singers, and friends, in major venues across the country.

The Luzerne County native has five CDs to his credit. JD Sumner and the Stamps Quartet, The Jordanaires, The Imperials, DJ Fontana, and Joe Esposito are among the musicians and singers he has shared the stage with. He played Elvis Presley in the CBS and VH1 hit TV miniseries “Shake, Rattle, and Roll.”

On Elvis’ 70th Birthday, Klush became grand champion at the $25,000 “World Elvis Tribute Artist Competition.” He then received “The Peoples Choice Award” from Gibson Guitar Co. in Nashville for “Best Concert Elvis.”

Klush was then named the “World’s Greatest Elvis” by 6.5 million international viewers on BBC1 Television in the United Kingdom. On the 30th anniversary of Elvis’ passing, Klush was named the first-ever “Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist” by Elvis Presley Enterprises in Memphis.

Klush has record breaking performances in the U.S., Switzerland, Canada, Australia, the U.K. and South America. He was named “Worldwide Ambassador of Elvis” at the Las Vegas Hilton where he headlines the annual the Las Vegas Elvis Fest, celebrating Elvis’ historic Las Vegas Performances.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.