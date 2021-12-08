🔊 Listen to this

HANOVER TWP. — John Mahle was re-elected Hanover Area school Board president during the annual re-organization meeting Tuesday. The vote came after the winners of the November election were sworn in: Newcomer Richard Oravic and incumbents Stacy Ann Bleich, Vic Kopko and Rick Stevens.

The board followed the re-organization meeting with a quick regular board meeting voting to hire Sean Gallagher as substitute teacher at $100 per day, and to approve a new pro-rated salary of $46,268 for Anthony Marcincavage as food service coordinator/transportation coordinator.

Several residents spoke at the end of the meeting, questioning the district’s plans for masking in schools and urging that parents be given the choice. Jamie Walsh of Sweetwater admitted he lives outside the district but said he was there to speak on behalf of district residents who belong to the “parents for freedom” group.

He was told the board has the right to decline his request to speak but that he could submit written material.He thanked the board and stepped away from the microphone.

