Says he opposes ‘Marxist, Communist-style government’

WILKES-BARRE — South Wilkes-Barre resident Brian Kelly has announced he is running for the Democratic nomination in the 8th Congressional District, the seat currently held by U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright, a Democrat from Moosic.

“It is a big challenge,” Kelly said. “You will be pleased with the work that I will perform on your behalf for the United States of America. I pledge to help America regain its spot as President Reagan so aptly put it, as a shining city upon a hill whose beacon light guides freedom-loving people everywhere. It’s about time folks, don’t you think?”

Kelly, 73, said he has been a registered Democrat his entire life.

“But, like many of you, I have grown sick of Democrat leadership and their ignorance towards the common man and their disdain for our police and justice systems,” he said. “They no longer seem to care about the people. I do. So I have decided to make our country a better place than what they have left us.”

Kelly said he “has had more than enough of Matt Cartwright’s version of Nancy Pelosi progressive, socialist, Marxist, Communist-style government.”

Kelly said, “I say it is time to retire him and send him home for good. It will give us a head start for the future.”

Kelly said he and many people he knows, who were once staunch Democrats, have become “fed up.” He said many have changed parties because “they want leaders who are proud of our great country.”

Kelly said he is running for Congress because he is determined “to stand up against the Marxist philosophies of the Left that wish to turn the U.S. into a welfare state in which you must be an illegal immigrant in order to share in the American Dream.”

Kelly said his father father was “union guy all the way,” a Teamster working for the Stegmaier Brewery in Wilkes-Barre for 31 years.

“Like you, I am sick of Democrat leaders who have forgotten about the little guy,” Kelly said. “I can assure you I will always make it a priority to pay attention to blue collar workers and the working class in America. Without a strong America, we have nothing.”

Kelly said he is a man from humble beginnings who has learned that “in order to have anything of your own in life, you have to work hard.”

Kelly said he worked his way through college with the help of an academic scholarship and a number of jobs. He graduated from high school and college and I received his MBA — all with honors. Kelly worked for IBM for 23 years and then served as an assistant professor at Marywood University. He also ran his own technology consulting company and started his own publishing business. He has written for a number of online and paper technical magazine and he recently completed his 293rd book.

“I think of myself as just a regular guy,” Kelly said “I care about regular things. I am a person of the people and as your representative, you can bet I will be for the people. You have to get me elected folks to end the country’s funk and shake this malaise. We can overcome this for sure, but not by sending the same miscreants back into office every two years.”

Kelly ran for the Democratic nomination in 2010 in what was then the 11th Congressional District. He finished third behind incumbent U.S. Rep. Paul Kanjorski, who had 33,783 votes, and former Lackawanna County Commissioner Corey O’Brien, who had 23,236 votes. Kelly received 11,512 votes.

