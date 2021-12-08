🔊 Listen to this

Wilkes-Barre man pleads guilty to sexually abusing boy

WILKES-BARRE — Terry Raymond Naugle, 42, of Scott Street, pleaded guilty in Luzerne County Court to sexually assaulting a boy for nearly two years.

Nanticoke police charged Naugle in July 2019 after investigating claims from a then 17-year-old boy.

The teen reported Naugle sexually assaulted him when he was between 5 and 7 years old at places in Nanticoke and Hanover Township, according to court records.

Naugle pleaded guilty to statutory sexual assault before President Judge Michael T. Vough on Monday.

Prosecutors withdrew charges of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, corruption of minors, endangering the welfare of a child and two counts of indecent assault against Naugle.

Vough will sentence Naugle on Feb. 1.

Attorney Brian C. Corcoran represents Naugle.