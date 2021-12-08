🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — A traffic stop for an inoperable headlight resulted in an alleged undocumented immigrant being detained early Tuesday morning.

Township police said they identified Raul Gutierrez, 41, address listed as 180 Austin St., Wilkes-Barre, using electronic scans of his fingerprints after he produced a driver’s license belonging to a deceased woman, according to court records.

Police in court records say Gutierrez was previously deported from the United States due to a drug trafficking conviction in New York City nearly 21 years ago.

According to the criminal complaint:

An officer noticed an inoperable headlight on a Honda traveling north on Wilkes-Barre Township Boulevard just before 12 a.m.

The officer conducted a traffic stop and advised the driver, identified as Gutierrez, of the headlight.

Gutierrez gave the officer a driver’s license with the name Alexis Vazquez-Rojas with a date of birth January 1978, and a residence on North Wyoming Street in Hazleton.

A search of the driver’s license resulted in the driver’s license number being assigned to a deceased woman.

Gutierrez was instructed by the officer to write his name and date of birth on paper. He listed Alexis Vasquez Rojas and a birthday of Jan. 24, 1978 on the paper, the complaint says.

Police positively identified Gutierrez when his fingerprints were electronically scanned.

A criminal background check resulted in Gutierrez was previously deported due to a drug trafficking conviction in 2000, the complaint says.

Police were unable to find a valid driver’s license for Gutierrez.

Gutierrez was arraigned Tuesday by District Judge Joseph Carmody in Luzerne County Central Court on charges of false identification to law enforcement, illegal possession of documents, operating a vehicle with unsafe equipment, driving without a license and identify theft. He was jailed at the county correctional facility for lack of $50,000 bail.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement were advised of Gutierrez’s arrest.