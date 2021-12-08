🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A Hazleton man decided to plead guilty to soliciting who he believed was a 15-year-old girl for sex instead of facing a Luzerne County jury trial.

Oliverio Cortes-Perez, 35, was before President Judge Michael T. Vough on Monday to prepare for a jury trial on two counts of unlawful contact with a minor and a single count of criminal use of communication facility.

Cortes-Perez’s trial was scheduled to begin Tuesday but he opted to plead guilty to the charges.

Kingston police arrested Cortes-Perez in June after he solicited sex from the teenage girl who was an undercover detective.

According to the criminal complaint:

Cortes-Perez initiated communications with the girl on March 26, claiming he was 27-years-old. Despite being told he was conversing with a 15-year-old, Cortes-Perez continued to communicate with her saying she is “very cute,” asked if she had a boyfriend, and requested pictures from her because he was looking for a girlfriend.

Police in the complaint say Cortes-Perez told the girl he was staying at a hotel, instructed her to meet him and wear a thong because, “It excites me a lot.”

As communications continued, Cortes-Perez told the girl, “I don’t want to lose you,” and wanted her to wear “sexy lingerie” when he discussed meeting the girl at the Wyoming Valley Mall.

Police arrested Cortes-Perez when he showed up believing he was meeting the girl.

Vough will sentence Cortes-Perez on March 10.

Assistant District Attorney Drew McLaughlin said Cortes-Perez faces a 25-year registration term under the state’s Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act.

Cortes-Perez remains jailed at the county correctional facility without bail.