🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A Luzerne County jury trial set to begin Tuesday for a Hazleton man accused of attempting to kill his teenage girlfriend was delayed when defense lawyers were permitted with withdraw from the case.

Roberto Alvarez-Marquez, 33, of East Maple Street, jailed since his arrest on Aug. 19, 2018, was ready for trial as he was dressed in a suit and tie.

When President Judge Michael T. Vough called the case, attorneys John Pike and Jessica Miraglia requested to withdrawal citing a breakdown in communications with their client.

Pike said he could not discuss the situation noting attorney-client privilege on defense strategy.

Vough permitted Pike and Miraglia to withdrawal while issuing an order for the county’s Law Office to assign new attorneys to defend Alvarez-Marquez.

Alvarez-Marquez claimed he has not received any information about his case while jailed at the county correctional facility.

“I’m not happy; If I want to represent myself, I’ll represent myself,” Alvarez-Marquez said.

Hazleton police in court records say Alvarez-Marquez was upset that his then 19-year-old girlfriend went out with friends. When she arrived home, Alvarez-Marquez shot her in the chest, court records say.

After sustaining the gunshot wound, her friends drove her to Lehigh Valley Hospital Hazleton.

Alvarez-Marquez is facing charges of criminal attempt to commit homicide, aggravated assault, simple assault, reckless endangerment and illegal possession of a firearm. He remains jailed for lack of $300,000 bail.

Vough rescheduled Alvarez-Marquez’s trial for Feb. 15.