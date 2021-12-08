🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The latest Department of Health report on Wednesday showed Luzerne County with 233 new cases of COVID-19 and two new deaths. The county’s death count is at 1,005.

The county’s total cases are now at 47,756 since the pandemic began last year.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 26,288 cases and 560 deaths; Monroe County has 22,624 cases and 392 deaths.

The Department of Health on Wednesday confirmed that as of 12 a.m. there were 8,723 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide cumulative total to 1,799,753.

Vaccination highlights

To see a map of locations where you can get a vaccination, go to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.

This week, the Department of Health analyzed the following vaccine data within its 66-county vaccine jurisdiction; Philadelphia is a separate vaccine jurisdiction:

• 421,893 vaccine doses were administered in the past week, including:

• 207,909 booster doses administered in the past week.

• 75,825 pediatric doses administered in the past week.

• 47.2% increase in vaccines administered from previous week.

According to the CDC, as of Monday, Dec. 6, 69.8% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated. This percentage reflects all 67 counties in Pennsylvania.

Here is a statewide summary of COVID-19 trends over the past 7 days Monday, Nov. 29–Sunday, Dec. 5:

• The daily average number of cases was 7,338.

• The number of people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 on Monday, Dec. 6 was 9% higher than on Nov. 29. The percent of available adult and pediatric ICU beds in the state fell to 15.5% and 11%, respectively.

• There have been 654 deaths attributed to COVID-19 identified in the Pennsylvania death registry in the past 7 days, with 66% occurring in people 70 years and older.

