WILKES-BARRE — Every Wednesday on Public Square, the Polka Bandskis, a five-member volunteers group of musicians, will be playing Christmas carols for passersby and asking for donations for the Toys for Tots program.

The group will be playing for the next few Wednesdays to raise money for the Marine Toys for Tots Program that collects new unwrapped toys and distribute those toys to less fortunate children at Christmas. The primary goal of Marine Toys for Tots is, through the gift of a new toy, help bring the joy of Christmas and send a message of hope to America’s less fortunate children.

The Polka Bandskis play their special brand of Christmas carols in front of Circles on the Square and Mimmo’s Pizza & Restaurant.

Every year, the group plays at the Plymouth Alive Kielbasa Festival.

— Bill O’Boyle