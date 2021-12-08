🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — As alleged evidence recovered without a search warrant remains in limbo related to a 2018 Wilkes-Barre Township homicide case, investigators continue to gather information related to the suspect’s spending habits.

Luzerne County Judge David W. Lupas on Nov. 30 authorized investigators to serve a search warrant for Anthony Shaw’s usage of his Visa credit/bank card.

Shaw, 44, of East Orange, N.J., is charged with an open count of criminal homicide in the fatal stabbing of Cindy Lou Ashton, 39, whose body was found inside her Nicholson Street residence by township police conducting a welfare check on May 1, 2018.

Shaw’s trial has been delayed due to appeals, notably a ruling by President Judge Michael T. Vough that prohibited prosecutors from using alleged evidence recovered from Shaw’s vehicle and apartment by East Orange police in New Jersey on May 3, 2018.

East Orange police entered Shaw’s apartment with the assistance of the apartment building’s manager during a welfare check. Once inside, prosecutors said three bloody knives and a multiple page handwritten letter in a notebook were found.

Shaw was found with self-inflicted slash wounds inside his apartment.

Receipts of items purchased allegedly by Shaw at the now defunct Kmart store near Ashton’s residence were found inside his vehicle.

Vough barred prosecutors from using the alleged evidence from Shaw’s apartment and vehicle because East Orange police did not have a search warrant.

Prosecutors appealed Vough’s ruling to the state Superior Court, which ruled in favor of Vough but sent the case back to Vough for a suppression hearing to determine if investigators would have found the evidence during the ongoing investigation, called the inevitable discovery doctrine.

A day after Shaw was found with slash wounds, county Chief Det. Michael Dessoye on May 4, 2018, contacted East Orange police to inquire about Shaw.

When Ashton’s body was found, her family and friends told investigators Shaw was the last person known to be with her, court records say.

A suppression hearing is scheduled Jan. 7 before Vough.

It was not immediately known why Lupas authorized the search warrant instead of Vough, who has presided over Shaw’s case since it reached county court.

According to the search warrant, investigators say Shaw contacted a relative of Ashton saying he was coming to town to speak with Ashton to discuss their relationship.

While Shaw was in the area, he used a Visa credit/bank card for a one-day pass costing $24 at a fitness center in Wilkes-Barre, according to the search warrant.

Investigators are seeking other transactions Shaw may have made using the Visa credit/bank card in the area.