Stolen valuable Boy Scout patches, Confederate money, gold bars recovered

🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The last of a trio charged by state police at Shickshinny related to the theft of valuable Boy Scout patches and other priceless materials, including Confederate money and gold bars, was sentenced by a Luzerne County judge Tuesday.

Sara Lucykanish, 25, of Lehighton, Carbon County, was accused of harboring stolen items recovered from a Ford recreational vehicle and an Acura sedan in a motel’s parking lot in Montgomery County on May 8, 2019.

Items reported stolen during a burglary of a residence on River Street, Conyngham Township, were found during a search of the two vehicles owned by Lucykanish, court records say.

Court records say Lucykanish received the items stolen by Jeremy David Gothard, 40, when he burglarized the Conyngham Township residence on Feb. 22, 2019.

Gothard conspired with Alexander Joseph Scaramastro, 22, of Wilkes-Barre, to burglarize the house, which is the home of Scaramastro’s grandparents, according to court records.

During Thanksgiving dinner Nov. 22, 2018, at his grandparents house, state police in court records say Scaramastro rummaged through a locked room filled with valuable Boy Scout patches valued at $150,000. Scaramastro instructed Gothard to take bolt cutters to burglarize the house on Feb. 22, 2019, when his grandparents took him out to dinner.

Scaramastro drew a blueprint of his grandparents home for Gothard, who worked together at a facility in Mountain Top.

State police said Gothard posted the Boy Scout patches online and met with a buyer inside a terminal at Philadelphia International Airport. The buyer from California was unaware the patches were stolen.

State police got a break in the investigation when a Montgomery Township police officer encountered Lucykanish sitting inside the Acura and Gothard sitting inside the Ford RV parked next to each other outside a motel May 8, 2019.

Gothard fled the scene as Lucykanish permitted the officer to search the vehicles, which uncovered items stolen from the Conyngham Township home. Other stolen items included Confederate money, silver bars, gold bars and coins, court records say.

Lucykanish pleaded guilty to separate counts of receiving stolen property and was sentenced by Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. to two to four years in state prison followed by six years probation. Her sentence also includes a hit-and-run crash on Hazle Street, Wilkes-Barre, on Feb. 5.

Gothard was sentenced March 3 to one year, three months to two years, six months in state prison on charges of burglary and criminal conspiracy.

Scaramastro was sentenced July 22 to one year, two months to three years in state prison on a criminal conspiracy charge.

The trio were ordered to pay approximately $35,500 for gold bars and items stolen from the Conyngham Township home.

The FBI Scranton office assisted in the investigation.