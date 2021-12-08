🔊 Listen to this

The residents of the double-block at 363-365 E. Church St. were not available for comment. There is no word as to what caused the blaze the firefighters worked to put out well into Wednesday evening.

NANTICOKE — No one was home and there were no reported injuries as crews from multiple fire departments battled a blaze in a double-block residence located at 363-365 E. Church St. on Wednesday afternoon.

Neighbors noticed smoke, and promptly called 911 while checking to make sure no one was home on either side of the residence shortly after 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Crews from Nanticoke, Hanover Township, Newport Township, Honey Pot and Kingston arrived to begin fighting the fire. The crews continued to work on quelling the blaze as smoke billowed down onto the Sans Souci Highway. Tree branches had to be cut away, and powerlines were pulled down to allow crews to get ladders and truck-mounted extensions into position.

As of Wednesday evening, the crews were still continuing to work on putting the fire out, while the third floor continued to smolder. Nanticoke City Fire Chief Mark Boncal was not immediately available for comment as he and the teams continued working. As of this writing, there is no word as to what caused the fire.

The residents of the home were also unavailable for comment, but have taken up in a hotel room for the time being.