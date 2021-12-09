🔊 Listen to this

If all goes as planned, Luzerne County’s citizen Manager Search Committee will present prospective top manager applicants to county council for its consideration on April 8, according to a revised timeline released Wednesday.

Under the new schedule, the committee will start advertising the position Dec. 27 and give applicants until around Jan. 24 to apply.

That leaves an application window of approximately four weeks because submissions will only be accepted electronically, not by mail, Committee Chairman Chris Hackett said during Wednesday’s meeting.

Committee members plan to meet in closed-door executive session Jan. 12 to assess whether a sufficient number of likely qualified applicants have submitted resumes at that point. If not, the committee may consider an advertising boost or other measures.

The committee wants to start formally reviewing resumes and select candidates for initial phone screening interviews on Jan. 25, leaving the option to extend the search if necessary.

The other target dates:

• Feb. 15 — Select applicants who will be interviewed in-person by the committee

• March 17 — Choose candidates advancing to background and personality testing

• April 5 — Select at least three applicants to present to council

While council ultimately hires the manager with at least seven of 11 votes required, the county’s home rule charter mandates an outside committee to “recommend the candidates it believes are the most qualified.”

In addition to Hackett, the committee members are Sherri Homanko, Rick Morelli, Brian D. O’Donnell, Patrick Patte and Alec Ryncavage.

A council majority opted to appoint a search committee of seven members, with some emphasizing the desire for an odd number. However, one seat is vacant because Ray Wendolowski resigned.

Council agreed during this week’s work session that it will contact others who previously applied for the volunteer commission to determine if they are interested in appointment to the vacant seat. The other applicants were: Angelo P. Grasso Jr., George F. Hayden, John Magagna, Walter S. Mitchell Jr., Patrick Musto, Michael Reich and Jeffrey Rockman.

Councilman Walter Griffith said citizens must be sought again if those previously interviewed are no longer interested.

“I’m hoping we don’t have to go to that step, but if that’s the case, we’ll have to do it,” council Chairman Tim McGinley had replied.

During Wednesday’s search committee meeting, Hackett emphasized the revised search timeline assumes there will be a solid response from the initial advertisement.

Committee members have no way of predicting what will happen.

Hackett and O’Donnell said they are optimistic, although Hackett noted the competitive job market.

“I think we’re going to know pretty quickly,” Hackett said,

The committee voted Wednesday to retain Easton Web Service/Wilkes Barre Design LLC to set up a website that will provide additional information and links of interest to prospective county manager applicants. The company will be paid $280, which is less than another proposal the committee had received.

The manager position is open because C. David Pedri resigned in July.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.