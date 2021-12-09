🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Detectives with city police and Luzerne County district attorney’s office arrested a man they say sexually assaulted a girl for years.

Karl A. Wilk Jr., 50, of Brogan Street, Wilkes-Barre, wrote a confession admitting he sexually assaulted the girl while acknowledging he messed up her life, according to court records.

Wilk was arrested Wednesday when detectives executed a search warrant at his residence seizing a VHS tape that reportedly has recordings of the assaults, court records say.

Detectives allege the assaults happened for five years at Wilk’s previous residence in Wilkes-Barre.

Wilk was arraigned by District Judge Thomas Malloy in Wilkes-Barre on charges of rape of a child, statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, aggravated indecent assault of a child, indecent assault, corruption of minors and endangering the welfare of a child.

Malloy deemed Wilk a danger to himself and the community jailing him at the county correctional facility without bail.

Detectives initiated an investigation when the girl reported disturbing allegations in July.

When detectives executed the search warrant, Wilk agreed to be questioned.

During the interview, Wilk admitted to sexually assaulting the girl estimating the number to be four times. He claimed the girl confronted him in 2017 about the assaults, court records say.

As detectives were questioning Wilk, they asked him why did he do it. Wilk’s response, “I’m a sick (expletive),” according to court records.

While Wilk was in a holding cell at city police headquarters, he asked to write a letter.

In his letter, court records say, Wilk called himself a “sick (expletive)” for taking advantage of a young girl, he took her childhood away and regrets assaulting the girl wishing the assaults never happened.

“Wilk wrote that confessing took a lot of stress off his shoulders and now the healing process will begin,” according to court records.