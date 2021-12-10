🔊 Listen to this

SCRANTON — The U.S. Attorney’s Office Thursday said Alpha Jalloh, 48, of Norristown was indicted on charges he sold counterfeit designer merchandise in Luzerne County.

A federal grand jury in the Middle District of Pennsylvania, Scranton handed up the indictment against Jalloh on Oct. 19. It was unsealed after his arrest, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

The indictment alleged that on Dec. 9, 2020 and Feb. 26 of this year, Jalloh had and sold counterfeit Gucci, Nike/Air Jordan and Michael Kors merchandise.

The case was investigated by the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department, Pennsylvania State Police and the Office of Homeland Security Investigations. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jenny Roberts is prosecuting the case.

— Staff Report