WILKES-BARRE — U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright Thursday announced the third installment of a federal grant for Luzerne County Head Start for 2022.

Cartwright, D-Moosic, said the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services grant disbursement of $4,955,978 will be used for the continuation of high quality, comprehensive, early childhood education for children in Luzerne and Wyoming Counties.

“I am proud to fight for our children’s success — for our country’s future success — by supporting federal investments in early childhood programs that will help our kids learn, be healthy, and become ready for school,” Cartwright said. “I applaud Luzerne County Head Start on receiving this award and their dedication to enhancing the quality of life for children and families in Northeastern Pennsylvania.”

Luzerne County Head Start, Executive Director, Lynn Evans Biga said without this support, these much-needed services would not be possible.

“Head Start is unique in its comprehensive approach to serve the needs of both children and their families,” Biga said. “These funds allow us to support families and to provide young children with a high-quality early childhood education, which helps them develop into successful and responsible adults.”

Head Start programs provide children in low-income families with education services focused on early learning, health and family well-being. These programs promote children’s growth and development and give parents an opportunity to become actively engaged in their child’s education.

Head Start and Early Head Start has improved the lives of more than 37 million children and their families, providing them with the skills they need to succeed in school and in their lives.

Cartwright said federal funding for Head Start services is authorized by the U.S. Congress and administered by the Administration for Children and Families (ACF), a division of the Department of Health & Human Services.

Cartwright bill would improve care

for seniors, people with disabilities

Rep. Cartwright also announced he has reintroduced the Improving Care for Vulnerable Older Citizens and People with Disabilities through Workforce Advancement Act — bipartisan legislation to create sustainable career paths for direct care workers while improving care and lowering health care costs.

“For too long our society has under-valued and under-invested in the lifesaving work that direct care workers do, shortchanging our nation’s caregivers and our loved ones under their care,” Cartwright said. “This bipartisan legislation would help develop our direct care workforce in order to improve the quality of care for older adults and people with disabilities, reduce costs for individuals and our health care system and finally reward direct care workers with the high-quality jobs they deserve.”

Cartwright said an estimated 4.6 million direct-care workers assist older adults and people with disabilities with everything from bathing and cooking to medication management. Yet, despite the essential nature of their work, Cartwright said many direct-care workers fail to earn a living wage and almost none have opportunities for career advancement. Unsurprisingly, direct care workers report low job satisfaction, which contributes to high turnover that can be both costly and detrimental to patient care.

Preliminary research suggests that providing direct care workers with career advancement opportunities would improve an array of outcomes, with some studies indicating that these opportunities can increase job satisfaction and retention and reduce emergency room admissions and health care costs.

The Improving Care for Vulnerable Older Citizens and People with Disabilities through Workforce Advancement Act would build upon this preliminary research by establishing a demonstration program to test the effect of providing direct care workers with opportunities for career advancement—specifically, additional training, an expanded role and increased compensation on care, cost and workforce outcomes.

The Paraprofessional Health Institute (PHI) has endorsed this legislation.

